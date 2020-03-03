A Mauston woman is facing charges after being pulled over on March 1st. A local police officer pulled over a vehicle in New Lisbon due to a broken taillight. The officer observed 4 people in the vehicle including two minors. The driver was identified as 28 year old Ashley Winchel. The officer observed Winchel to have very dilated pupils that did not constrict when he shined his flashlight. The officer believed Winchel to be under the influence of drugs. A field sobriety test was conducted and Winchel showed signs of being impaired by drug use. A search of the vehicle turned up .2grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Winchel faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and OWI (with passengers under 16).