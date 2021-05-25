A Mauston woman is facing her 6th Offense OWI after being pulled over on March 12th. 52 year old Sherry Alderman was pulled over for speeding on Highway 82. Alderman also had a defective headlight. Alderman showed several signs of being under the influence and apologized to the State Trooper saying she was speeding to see her daughter at the hospital. The Trooper conducted a field sobriety test and noted several signs of impairment. Alderman was placed under arrest, and a search was conducted on her vehicle. The search turned up several drug related items.