At its regular board meeting back in August, the School District of Mauston Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum resolution, which is the official action taken to place a referendum question on the November 3, 2020, General Election ballot.

The question asks voters for approval to invest $54.8 million in district-wide facility and educational improvements, which if successful, will result in an estimated mill rate increase of up to $0.09 cents per $1,000 of equalized property value.

Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, the debt portion of the school property tax bill will drop. This is similar to a homeowner about to pay off the mortgage on a home. As a result, the reduction in the loan payment allows the community to make a significant investment in Mauston schools with a minimal tax impact.

Informational meetings are planned for interested families and community members this fall. One of those informational meetings will be tonight from 4-6pm at Westside Elementary School.