Mauston School District to Hold 1st Referendum Informational Meeting Tonight at West Side Elementary
At its regular board meeting back in August, the School District of Mauston Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum resolution, which is the official action taken to place a referendum question on the November 3, 2020, General Election ballot.
The question asks voters for approval to invest $54.8 million in district-wide facility and educational improvements, which if successful, will result in an estimated mill rate increase of up to $0.09 cents per $1,000 of equalized property value.
Beginning in the 2021-22 school year, the debt portion of the school property tax bill will drop. This is similar to a homeowner about to pay off the mortgage on a home. As a result, the reduction in the loan payment allows the community to make a significant investment in Mauston schools with a minimal tax impact.
Informational meetings are planned for interested families and community members this fall. One of those informational meetings will be tonight from 4-6pm at Westside Elementary School.
