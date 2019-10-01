The Mauston School District Referendum passed last night by a vote of 2,756 yes votes to 2,127 no votes. The referendum will update many buildings and likely provide a new elementary school replacing West Side Elementary School. The biggest vote in favor of the referendum came from the City of Mauston who voted in favor of the referendum 1083-674. The biggest opponent of the referendum was the Town of Lidina who voted 262-186 against the referendum. Juneau County voters heavily favored Republicans across the board voting heavily for President Donald Trump, Incumbent Republican Tony Kurtz, and US Congressman Challenger Derrick Van Orden.