The Mauston School District referendum project is beginning to finalize. The District will update Tech Ed rooms, expand and renovate iLEAD Charter rooms, as well as help with traffic flow and drainage at the high school. The referendum would also help with building updates to Olson Middle, Grayside Elementary, and Lyndon Station Elementary schools. The crown jewel of the referendum project would be the new elementary school being built at the Districts main campus near the high and middle schools. The new elementary school would lie where the current High School baseball field sits. The projects will begin this May or June and is hoping to be completed in time for the 2022-2023 school year.