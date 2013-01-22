The Mauston School District held their 3rd Facility Planning information meeting, February 12 at Lyndon Station Elementary. Craig Uhlenbrauck from Miron Construction and Steve Kieckhafer from PRA presented a recommended plan the District is looking at to address many of the capital maintenance needs. If you missed Wednesday’s meeting, the presentation can be found on the school’s website: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnCiB3YqMHl4nn7GcgX6cAuqS4J7xO74/view Please keep an eye out for information on a community-wide survey that will be sent out in the spring.