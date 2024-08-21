At its Monday meeting, the School District of Mauston Board of Education unanimously approved a referendum resolution, which is the official action taken to place a referendum question on the November 5, 2024, General Election ballot.

The question asks voters for approval to exceed the state-imposed revenue limits by $1.75 million for four years. This is a projected tax impact of $59 on each $100,000 of equalized property value.

Due to insufficient state funding and increasing operational costs, the School District of Mauston anticipates a budget deficit of $1.46 million for the 2024-25 school year and an additional $2 million shortfall for the 2025-26 school year. Without a referendum, the district faces the possibility of critical positions remaining unfilled throughout the district in the 2024-25 school year, followed by potential staff reductions and the cancellation of various programs and essential learning opportunities for students in 2025-26.

“In April, our operational referendum was not supported by the community. As a result, we have had to implement a hiring freeze, which has led to larger class sizes, the elimination of certain classes, and an increased burden on our already overstretched staff,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “Our staff has been incredible, helping cover big need areas, but it’s not sustainable. I am concerned about the impact on our students.”

This past May, the District conducted a community-wide survey to gather public feedback that focused on the District’s financial needs. The option that received the highest level of support—with 61.9% indicating they would definitely or probably support it—would increase the district’s revenue limit by $1.75 million per year for four years.

Learn more

An informational flyer outlining the question and proposed solution will be mailed to all district residents this fall. In addition, informational meetings are planned for interested families and community members throughout September and October. Specific dates, times and locations for these meetings will be announced in the coming weeks.

More information will be shared on the District’s website at www.maustonschools.org. Questions can be emailed to referendum2024@maustonschools.org or directed to the District Office at 608-847-5451.