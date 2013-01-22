Mauston Police Officer Michael Sturek is facing multiple charges after an accidental shooting while off duty. Sturek admitted to being intoxicated during the accidental shooting saying he had consumed about 12 beers. Sturek told authorities he and the person that was shot were checking out guns in a gun safe when one accidentally went off shooting the person with Sturek. Sturek told detectives he is a firearms instructor and does not know how the gun went off. Sturek faces charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of Firearm while Intoxicated, and Endangering Safety by use of Dangerous Weapon. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries form the gun shot. There are no further details being released at this time.