The Mauston-New Lisbon Airport will hold its annual Fly-in Breakfast event this Saturday September 4th, from 7am until 2pm. Breakfast will begin serving at 7am with lunch serving at 10:30am. There will be classic cars, tractors, and farm machinery at the event. There will be plenty of airplanes to see as well at the event plus local vendors and a craft fair. It’s the 19th annual Mauston-New Lisbon Airport Fly in.