A Mauston man is facing drug charges after a December 17th incident. 33 year old Scott Walker is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other THC Felonies after being stopped walking on the side of the street for a warrant. Law enforcement tried to make contact with Walker, who acted like he was on his phone with his attorney and tried walking away. Additional law enforcement helped stop Walker who was searched and placed in a squad car due to the cold weather. A search of Walker turned up drugs and paraphernalia. Walker was then placed under arrest.