A Mauston man is facing charges of 4th Offense OWI following a traffic stop in May. 52 year old Michaell Daines was pulled over for swerving his vehicle near the area of Highway G in the Town of Germantown. The reporting deputy noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and an odor of intoxicants also emitting from the vehicle. It appeared there was radiator damage to the vehicle. Empty alcohol containers were spotted inside the vehicle. Daines was very uncooperative according to the report. At one point Daines began to walk away from the officer. Daines allegedly told the deputy it would be a mistake if he were to try and stop him by grabbing him. The deputy warned Daines he would use his stun gun if he failed to comply. Daines continued to walk away and the stun gun was used. Daines was finally subdued and placed under arrest. A blood draw on Daines reported a blood alcohol content of .176. He is scheduled for a plea hearing August 25th.