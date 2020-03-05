A Mauston man is facing numerous charges after witnesses believed him to be passed out in a van. On March 2nd authorities responded to a Town of Lemonweir mobile home park for a report of a man passed out in his vehicle. Authorities made contact with the man identified as 31 year old Jason Peach. Peach said he was just outside waiting for a friend. Authorities followed him to the friend’s house that was not home. As Peach attempted to get back in his vehicle authorities noticed a plastic baggie with white powder in it. Peach admitted to it being “Down” a street term for heroin. Authorities found methamphetamine inside Peach’s pocket. In total authorities found 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, .4grams of heroin, and .2grams of cocaine. Peach faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Felony Bail Jumping, and Possession of Cocaine.