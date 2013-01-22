A 30 year old Mauston man is facing a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine after being slumped over his steering wheel on December 14th. Local authorities reported to Lions Park around 12:43pm due to a report of a male subject slumped over. The subject was identified as Jason Peach. Peach said he was just resting before he went to work at 8am. Authorities told him it was already well past 8am. Authorities were able to locate a loaded syringe in the vehicle. Peach admitted to medical personnel that he had been using heroin a lot and the syringe contained “Meth”. Peach was transported to Juneau County Jail without incident.