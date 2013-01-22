A Mauston man alongside a Tomah man are facing charges after their vehicle was pulled over for a seat belt violation. Authorities observed a vehicle heading south on Hwy PP in the town of Oakdale. A registration check found the license plate didn’t match the vehicle, and police conducted a traffic stop. 26 year old Jeffery Moser of Mauston appeared to be very nervous while authorities were talking to 34 year old Alexander Gonzales of Tomah. Authorities asked Gonzales and Moser to step outside of the vehicle and were searched. A syringe was found on Moser. The K9 unit was brought out to sniff the vehicle and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. Inside the vehicle authorities found a digital scale with a white, crystalline substance later identified as methamphetamine. Police suspected Gonzales of driving under the influence and noted serval clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test. Gonzales faces his 2nd Offense Drunk Driving Charge. Moser faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Bail Jumping.