On March 3, 2021 at 10:13 pm the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle crash on 49th St. west of CTH HH in Marion Township.

Initial investigation showed a vehicle had been westbound on 49th St., entered the ditch, struck several trees, and overturned. The driver and a female occupant of the vehicle were injured in the crash. While law enforcement was attending to the injured, the driver attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but was stopped by deputies after a short foot chase. The driver was transported to a hospital by law enforcement. The female occupant was transported form the scene by UW-Medflight due to her injuries.

19 year old Chase Hamburg of Mauston is being referred to the Juneau County District Attorney for charges of Cause Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting an Officer.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mauston EMS, Mauston Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and UW-Medflight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.