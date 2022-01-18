Mauston Man Facing 7th Offense OWI
Location: HWY 12 AT 24TH AVE
County: JUNEAU
Date and Time: January 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM
Dana J Wobschall, 66 years of age, from Mauston has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Town of Lyndon Station.
Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed a strong odor of intoxicants and an open bottle of alcohol within the driver’s reach. After administering SFSTs, the driver was arrested for OWI 7th offense with a .02 alcohol restriction.
