Location: HWY 12 AT 24TH AVE

County: JUNEAU

Date and Time: January 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM

Dana J Wobschall, 66 years of age, from Mauston has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Town of Lyndon Station.

Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed a strong odor of intoxicants and an open bottle of alcohol within the driver’s reach. After administering SFSTs, the driver was arrested for OWI 7th offense with a .02 alcohol restriction.