A 54 year old Mauston man is facing his 5th offense OWI.  Edward Czerkas was discovered in the ditch on HWY HH in the Town of Marion by a Juneau County Deputy.  The deputy observed signs of impairment from Czerkas and a field sobriety test was conducted.  Several clues of impairment were identified during the field sobriety tests.  A PBT was later conducted a the jail and Czerkas blew a .26.  Czerkas could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. 