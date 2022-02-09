A Mauston man is facing his 5th Offense Drunk Driving charge after driving his car into a ditch in Sauk County. A Sauk County Deputy located a vehicle in the ditch on County HWY H & HH in Sauk County. The vehicle had been driven by 36 year old Justin Dickman. Authorities noted that Dickman seemed intoxicated when they made contact with him. Dickman refused Field Sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Dickman also had an open intoxicant in the vehicle and broke conditions of his bond.