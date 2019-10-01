A 43 year old Mauston man is facing his 4th offense OWI. Rodney Hatfield was pulled over September 6th by Wisconsin State Patrol on State Highway 80 near New Lisbon. Hatfield was clocked going 33 in a 25 zone. Hatfield vehicle entered the interstate and increased its speed above the speed limit. The Trooper pulled Hatfield over and noticed an odor of intoxicants as he approached the window. Hatfield reluctantly participated in field sobriety tests. The trooper observed many signs of impairment. Hatfield blew a PBT of .17 and was placed under arrest.