A Mauston man is facing Burglary charges from a September incident. On November 26th a victim reported a burglary to Juneau County authorities. The victim said he returned home on September 3rd to find his door open and a bunch of stuff missing. The victim believed 35 year old Michael Dufay may have been behind the burglary. The victim messaged him and Dufay responded on November 2nd. Dufay admitted to the burglary in the message. The victim said he did not initially report the theft because he thought he could get his stuff back without involving law enforcement. Dufay faces charges of Burglary, Theft, and 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping. Items stolen included a TV, a host of tools and tool equipment, rare coins, an ID card, and a highlighter.