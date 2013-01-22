A Mauston man is facing 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping and a charge of Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse. On January 14th a Mauston Police officer reported to a McEvoy Street residence for a disturbance. He was advised 23 year old Casey Gardner was throwing items around the residence. The officer was also advised Gardner had to arrests warrants out for him from Sauk County. A witness said Gardner lost his temper threw her cell phone and a glass jar breaking the jar. Gardner also kicked a space heater according to the witness.