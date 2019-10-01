A Mauston man was arrested back in June for drug and suspicious activity. On June 25th authorities arrested 31 year old Gene Sheppard of Mauston. Police reported to a local motel as Sheppard was allegedly peeing thru motel winnows. Sheppard was allegedly looking for someone named “Joe” according to one of the motel residents. Authorities later located Sheppard hiding in a crawl space at a different residence. He was arrested for Failure to Appear Warrants. During a search of Sheppard authorities located a small bag of white crystal granules. That substance later tested to be methamphetamine. Sheppard is facing charges of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping along with misdemeanor charges.