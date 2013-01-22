A Mauston man is facing charges once again after a Division Street disturbance on Valentine’s Day. Authorities reported to the disturbance meeting with 2 female witnesses. They claimed 31 year old Scott D. Walker was out of control. Authorities found a bloodied walker in a room with the door ripped off its hinges. Walker initially wanted the officer to leave but eventually voluntarily placed his hands behind his back to be arrested. Witnesses say Walker was yelling, screaming, punching walls, and even cut himself. One of the victims feared for her safety. A 72 hour no contact order was issued to Walker for that witness. Walker faces charges of Criminal Damage to Property and 2 Counts of Felony Bail Jumping.