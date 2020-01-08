A Mauston man is facing a charge of Theft and Felony Bail Jumping after a November incident. On November 15th authorities reported to a local auto place for a report of theft. The victim said he had a snow blower and a catalytic converter stolen from him. He believed the items were stolen by 37 year old Jeremy Dezotell who the victim believed had been driving on the property the previous Saturday. The victim received a call from a Union Center metal shop sating Dezotell had traded a catalytic converter meeting the victims description for $40. Authorities were able to get the converter back to the owner. Authorities have yet to make contact with Dezotell who is believed to be living out of his van.