There has been a change made to the VFW 75 years in the community award celebration. The Celebration will now be held This Wednesday February 3rd. The estimated time of arrival will be this Wednesday at 11am with a meet and greet scheduled between 11:30am and Noon. The Diamond award celebration will be held at noon. Wisconsin State VFW Commander Jason Johns will present the award to Mauston McEvoy-Miller Post 2114 Commander Jim Frisch and Quartermaster Tim Salzwedal. The award will also be presented to The Lyndon Station Maurice G. Harvery Post 5970’s Ken Briggs and Ken Churchill. There will be a luncheon afterwards all activities are taking place at the Mauston American Legion Post.