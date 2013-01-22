Trick-or-Treating in the City of Mauston will be held on Saturday October 31st from 4pm-7pm. While this holds true every year–they want to remind everyone to keep safety in mind! Don’t trick-or-treat alone, dress for the weather, watch for cars (and motorists watch for pedestrians), don’t go to homes whose lights are off and are obviously not welcoming trick-or-treaters, and inspect candy before consumption!