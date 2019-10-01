With the support of staff, students, and community members, the MHS 2022 Food Drive was able to raise $4,082.68 and 300 pounds of food! ?

Mauston Key Club and Ms. Carlson were coordinators of the event.

The Bank of Mauston matched funds and contributed an additional $4,082.68!

Along with a generous donation of 7,700 pounds of food from Walmart, coordinated by Mr. Heath, our total food impact amounted to 40,609 pounds of food for the Mauston Community Sharing Pantry. ?

Our Food Drive theme this year was “There’s Unity in Our Community!” and backyard games. Backyard games bring neighbors together, just like the Food Drive brings unity to our community.

Over the week of activities, students and staff decorated doors, designed fence posts, searched for hidden game items, made video shorts, and answered daily trivia questions.

The week concluded with the annual Food Drive Assembly, where top participating classes competed in a variety of backyard games (bags, inflatable bowling, ladder golf) and answered trivia questions.

Mr. LaBansky’s class and Mr. Andreason’s class went head-to-head in the culminating battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors, where Andrew Trute won best 2 out of 3 to take home the coveted Food Drive Belt to Mr. LaBanksy’s class!