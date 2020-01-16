Mauston High School will hold a Course Registration Open House on Wednesday, January 29 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Commons. The focus of the event is to provide an opportunity for parents and students to meet with teachers and learn more about courses offered for the next school year.

Rather than a structured meeting, the open house is informal, with parents and students free to meet with various departments at their leisure. The open house coincides with the high school’s 2020-21 scheduling process that will start this week.

All parents and students in Grades 8-11 are encouraged to attend.