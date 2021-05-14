The Mauston High School Supermilage class traveled to Road America this past week. They persevered thru some early struggles to have success at Road America in Plymouth, WI. They were able to place in all 3 classes they took part in. Placing in each class was a goal they had at the beginning of the school year. Mauston placed 3rd in the modified engines class. It is the first year they participated in this class. The team also placed 3rd in the open class division. Advisor Mr. Bryan Hoehn says this is the toughest division to place in. Mauston took home 1st place in the Briggs & Stratton division. The Mauston Supermilage team thanks the Mauston School District, local businesses, and their sponsors for all they have done for the Supermilage team.