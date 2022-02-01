A Mauston High School Junior has been recognized as a 2022 Senate Scholar. Connor Hartje was recognized by State Senator Howard Marklein recently, Hartje was the only 2022 Senate Scholar from the 17th Senate District. The Senate Scholar program is a weeklong civics education program held at the State Capitol for High School Junior and Seniors. Hartje met with many functions of the state government including legislative staff, the Governor’s staff, lobbyists, the media, a Supreme Court member among others. Connor also participated in a legislative floor session on January 25th.