Neighboring law enforcement agencies are helping out in Mauston while nearly half of its police force is on administrative leave. Four of its 10 officers aren’t available for duty. Sparta Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the two separate incidents that occurred while the four Mauston officers were off-duty. No details of the incidents have been released. Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg declined to provide additional details until the two investigations are completed.