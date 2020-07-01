Mauston’s Annual Fireworks Display will be held on Friday, July 3. The show begins at 9:45pm.

The scheduled rain date is Sunday, July 5 at 9:45pm. Fireworks will be shot from the southern fields

of the Grayside Avenue School Complex.

Thanks to **Festival Foods Fireworks** donation, we’ll have a super show again this year!!

PLEASE NOTE: UNFORTUNATELY BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THERE WILL

NOT BE ANY ADDITIONAL EVENTS/ACTIVITIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE FIREWORKS THIS

YEAR.

Great news! WRJC will be broadcasting a patriotic soundtrack concurrently with our fireworks display to encourage groups to stay in or very near to their cars for enhanced social distancing. Be sure to tune in Friday night to SMASH COUNTRY 92.9 FM at approximately 9:45 pm