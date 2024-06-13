Mauston FFA had a busy week at State FFA Convention. Students competed in events and were recognized for their accomplishments.

Congratulations to the following:

– Morgan Firlus won the Beef Placement Proficiency area and will move on to compete at Nationals.

– Ethan Lulich, Wyatt Luxton, and Nolan Powers were also recognized as a top five finalist in their proficiency areas.

– Middle School Quiz Bowl received 3rd (Todd Day, Sophia Horn, Irelyn Yardley, Ellie Ferguson, and Jason Phillips).

– Morgan Firlus competed in the Extemptoraneous speaking contest.

– Kaylee Schnell received 1st in her Agriscience Project and will move on to Nationals.

-Morgan Firlus and Tyler Schwartz received their State FFA Degrees.

– Morgan was also recognize as a 3 Star Leader.

– And the chapter was recognized as a runner up in the state for membership increase and received a silver rated National Chapter Award.