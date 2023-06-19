Mauston FFA Receives Awards & Honors at State FFA Convention
Ethan Lulich of the Mauston FFA is a Wisconsin Star in Agricultural Placement Winner.
Ethan works at his family’s business, Lulich Landscaping LLC. At the beginning, Ethan’s role was to assist with hauling plants, plant materials, and block pavers to the installation crew. Over time, Ethan’s responsibilities have increased to operating the skid steer, mini-excavator, and soil preparator. On job sites, Ethan takes great care in plant, irrigation system, paver, and wall installation, and in laying sod. Additionally, Ethan has become an essential member of the mowing crew by cutting lawns and doing maintenance on the lawn mowers. In the winter, Ethan oversees all of the winter grounds keeping accounts that the company has in New Lisbon.
Ethan will attend Kansas State University this fall where he will be studying Agricultural Business.
Ethan’s parents are David and Lori Lulich. His advisor is Beth Babcock.
