Middle School Quiz Bowl Team- State Runner Up (Todd Day, Trig Pokorney, Sophia Horn, Wyatt Luxton)

Morgan Firlus was 4th in the state for Extemporaneous Speaking

High School Quiz Bowl- Won the State Contest (Morgan Firlus, Tyler Schwartz, Kevin Schnell, Kaylee Schnell, Nolan Powers)

The Livestock Evaluation Team (Tyler Schwartz, Morgan Firlus, Mariah Schwartz, Ethan Lulich) was recognized for being the state winning team and Ethan Lulich was recognized as the high individual.

Ethan Lulich won Landscaping Management proficiency and Kevin Schnell was the 2nd in that area.

Ethan Lulich was 2nd in Beef Entrepreneurship Proficiency

Braden Heath was 2nd in Forest Management Proficiency

Kevin Schnell and Ethan Lulich received their State FFA Degrees.

Ethan Lulich was named Star in Agricultural Placemat and runner up for Star Farmer. Below is a blurb from a press release about Ethan’s Star in Agricultural Placement.