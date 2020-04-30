Mauston Farmers’ Market is ready for opening day Saturday May 2nd. Following the guidance of the UW-Madison Extension Commercial Horticulture Educator the Farmers’ Market will be taking steps to protect both the vendors and the customers during the coronavirus and ask for your help by practicing the following guidelines: follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least 6 feet apart; only 1 person per family; do not touch any of the food available for sale; and do not bring any pets. At this time there will only be sales of food and vegetable plants. With your help the Mauston Farmers’ Market can be your resource for locally produced food. We hope to see you there on opening day, Saturday May 2nd from 7am until sold out.