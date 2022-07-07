A Mauston man who works as a contractor is being accused of taking more than $40,000 for a project that was never even started. The owner of Blackhawk Contractors Inc., 62 year old Rick Dorrington recently appeared in Sauk County Court. He is being charged with Theft by Contractor among other charges including Violating Contract. Dorrington’s Company signed a contract to do an addition on a house near La Valle and Lake Redstone. The Victim paid Dorrington $44,000. Dorrington never used any of the money on the project. Dorrington could face 5 years in Prison if convicted.