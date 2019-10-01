The City of Mauston will hold its 2nd Common Council Meeting of the month this Tuesday October 25th. It will be held at Mauston City Hall on 303 Mansion Street. On the docket will be a public hearing on a conditional use application from CME Enterprizes for a drive in coffee kiosk on 560 McEvoy Street. There could be possible action taken on this as well by the Council. There will also be discussion and possible action on drainage improvements to Lower Maugh’s Creek & Milwaukee Street. This is just a couple of things to be discussed and possibly acted upon at Tuesday’s meeting.