Recently, the City Council amended their Solid Waste ordinances to address the appropriate placement and storage of the new collection carts recently put into use. In order to ensure that their use and storage do not create public nuisances, they may only be placed curbside for collection no more than 24 hours before collection, and must be removed from curbside no more than 24 hours after collection. When not placed for collection at the curb, the carts must be kept inside a structure or in a side or rear yard adjacent to a structure. They may not be kept in the front yard or at the curb. Anyone with a legitimate reason why they cannot follow these requirements can petition for an exemption. Please take note and plan accordingly.