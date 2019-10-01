Mauston Board of Education Approves Operational Referendum Question for April 2 Ballot
At its Monday meeting, the School District of Mauston Board of Education voted to
place an operational referendum question on the ballot for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
The question asks voters’ permission for the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $2.25
million per year over the next four years. It is necessary due to inadequate funding for public schools at
the state level over the past several years, paired with the effects of an outdated state school funding
formula. Expenses are also on the rise due to the increasing needs of students and the impact of
inflation.
The School District of Mauston is not alone in facing these challenges. Over the last decade, more than
half of the school districts in Wisconsin have received voter approval to exceed their revenue limits
through an operational referendum.
“While we are proud of our schools and the exceptional educational experience we have provided for
generations, the fact is that our district has some significant financial needs that will require our entire
community to address,” said Joel Heesch, Superintendent. “This proposed operational referendum will
allow us the expanded revenue limit authority to avoid cuts to programs and services while maintaining
what makes our school district so special. We look forward to sharing more information and answering
community members’ questions in the days and weeks ahead, right up to election day.”
If voters approve the proposed referendum, the School District of Mauston will be able to avoid
additional cuts in staffing and student programs over the next several years. The district will also
prioritize maintaining its current level of instruction focusing on small class sizes, providing a full range
of academic programming, and retaining its experienced staff.
The property tax impact of an approved referendum would be $.95 per every $1,000 of assessed
property value. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000, for example, would see a property tax
impact of $95 per year.
The district will be sharing more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, in the
coming days. Election day is Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
