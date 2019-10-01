

At its Monday meeting, the School District of Mauston Board of Education voted to

place an operational referendum question on the ballot for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The question asks voters’ permission for the district to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $2.25

million per year over the next four years. It is necessary due to inadequate funding for public schools at

the state level over the past several years, paired with the effects of an outdated state school funding

formula. Expenses are also on the rise due to the increasing needs of students and the impact of

inflation.

The School District of Mauston is not alone in facing these challenges. Over the last decade, more than

half of the school districts in Wisconsin have received voter approval to exceed their revenue limits

through an operational referendum.

“While we are proud of our schools and the exceptional educational experience we have provided for

generations, the fact is that our district has some significant financial needs that will require our entire

community to address,” said Joel Heesch, Superintendent. “This proposed operational referendum will

allow us the expanded revenue limit authority to avoid cuts to programs and services while maintaining

what makes our school district so special. We look forward to sharing more information and answering

community members’ questions in the days and weeks ahead, right up to election day.”

If voters approve the proposed referendum, the School District of Mauston will be able to avoid

additional cuts in staffing and student programs over the next several years. The district will also

prioritize maintaining its current level of instruction focusing on small class sizes, providing a full range

of academic programming, and retaining its experienced staff.

The property tax impact of an approved referendum would be $.95 per every $1,000 of assessed

property value. The owner of a home assessed at $100,000, for example, would see a property tax

impact of $95 per year.

The district will be sharing more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, in the

coming days. Election day is Tuesday, April 2, 2024.