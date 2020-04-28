Madison, WI – Attorney John R. Orton of Mauston was reelected on April 24, 2020, to the Wisconsin Judicial Council. Orton has served on the Council as a State Bar of Wisconsin representative for three years. He begins his new 3-year term July 1, 2020.



The Judicial Council is a 21-member body whose statutory responsibilities are to study and make recommendations to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Legislature regarding court pleading, practice and procedure. The Judicial Council is a non-partisan body consisting of one Supreme Court Justice, one Court of Appeals Judge, the Director of State Courts, four Circuit Judges, the Chairpersons of the Senate and Assembly Judiciary Committees, the Attorney General, a representative from each law school, the State Public Defender, a District Attorney, two citizens at large, and four members of the State Bar, of which Orton is one.

Orton is a Partner with the 8-member law firm of Curran, Hollenbeck & Orton, S.C. with offices in Mauston and Lake Delton. Orton lives in Mauston with his wife Catherine, who is also a member of the firm.

Additional State Bar Election Results



Cheryl Daniels, an attorney with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection in Madison, was elected for the State Bar’s top leadership spot for 2021-22.



Daniel’s term as State Bar president-elect begins July 1, 2020, when Neenah attorney Kathleen Brost succeeds Jill Kastner of Legal Action of Wisconsin Inc., Milwaukee, as State Bar president.



For more election results, see “State Bar President-elect Post Goes to Cheryl Daniels” on WisBar.org.

