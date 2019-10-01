Massausauga Rattlesnake Claimed to Have been Spotted by Necedah Dam
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received word from a concerned citizen that they may have come into contact with an Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake while fishing by the Necedah Dam recently.
The snake was approximately 10 inches long with light and dark brown spots that looked like a figure 8.
The Sheriff’s Office says to As always please be aware of your surroundings and look before you step or grab something.
