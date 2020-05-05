MADISON – The approved crime victims’ constitutional amendment commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is now in effect after the Wisconsin Elections Commission today certified the official results of the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. The measure was approved by an overwhelming margin, with 75 percent of Wisconsin residents casting votes in favor of the amendment.

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin advocate Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, who became one of the state’s most prominent victims’ rights advocates after surviving a brutal attack by her ex-husband, released the following statement:

“It’s so exciting to see Marsy’s Law go into effect in Wisconsin after years of working towards this goal. The passage and certification of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin means that victims of crime in our state will have the ability to draw upon clear, enforceable rights as they navigate the difficult legal process—and will be able to invoke Wisconsin’s Constitution to secure all of these rights.

“On behalf of Wisconsin crime victims past and future, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of the Wisconsin residents who cast votes of support for victims’ rights. Because of you, crime victims in our state now have equal rights in the criminal justice process.”

Over 1.1 million Wisconsin residents cast votes in favor of the crime victims’ constitutional amendment in the spring election, approving the measure with a vast margin of more than 700,000 votes. The amendment was approved in 2019 for placement on the April 2020 ballot after passing the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly with broad bipartisan support in two consecutive legislative sessions. The overwhelming ratification vote marked the final procedural step for the now approved constitutional amendment.