Madison, WI – Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement regarding Governor Tony Evers’ and Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm’s Executive Order # 36 to allow non-essential retail businesses to open with limited capacity and restrictions.
 
“The Governor and DHS Secretary decided to throw a bone to the Main Street retail businesses they labeled ‘nonessential’ today by allowing them to open with limited capacity and restrictions.

While I am pleased with this small ‘turn-of-the-dial,’ there are other so-called nonessential businesses that need to open now; fitness centers, restaurants, salons and others. These business owners are smart and prepared. They have made plans to re-open safely for their customers.

Last week, I sent the Governor a letter and asked him to consider the devastating impacts of ongoing closure on the businesses and supply chains in our rural communities. I encouraged him to think about the fact that many of our local businesses may not be able to weather this storm and if they close, they may not come back.

I am glad that our small, retail businesses will be able to begin welcoming back customers. I encourage everyone to shop locally and make a point to visit the retail shops on our main streets as they re-open for business.”

 

A Plea To The Governor
on Behalf of Main Streets in the 17th District



I sent a letter to Governor Tony Evers this week to implore him to consider a regional, phased approach to re-open Wisconsin ASAP, especially in the communities that have very few COVID-19 cases. Less than 1% of the population of the 17th Senate District has been directly impacted by COVID-19.

I am becoming increasingly worried about the Main Street businesses in our communities that were deemed non-essential and closed in March.  I am concerned about the people who have delayed medical care. I am anxious about the large employers who are holding it together – for now. I fear for the farmers who are dumping milk, euthanizing animals and contemplating their futures.

I told the Governor that the business-people and citizens I represent are smart. They understand the risks. They have devised detailed plans to re-open their businesses and go about their lives, while protecting vulnerable populations. 

Read my letter here.  