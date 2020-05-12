Madison, WI – Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) released the following statement regarding Governor Tony Evers’ and Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm’s Executive Order # 36 to allow non-essential retail businesses to open with limited capacity and restrictions.



“The Governor and DHS Secretary decided to throw a bone to the Main Street retail businesses they labeled ‘nonessential’ today by allowing them to open with limited capacity and restrictions.



While I am pleased with this small ‘turn-of-the-dial,’ there are other so-called nonessential businesses that need to open now; fitness centers, restaurants, salons and others. These business owners are smart and prepared. They have made plans to re-open safely for their customers.



Last week, I sent the Governor a letter and asked him to consider the devastating impacts of ongoing closure on the businesses and supply chains in our rural communities. I encouraged him to think about the fact that many of our local businesses may not be able to weather this storm and if they close, they may not come back.



I am glad that our small, retail businesses will be able to begin welcoming back customers. I encourage everyone to shop locally and make a point to visit the retail shops on our main streets as they re-open for business.” ###