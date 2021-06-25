The Local area has a new well sort of roadside attraction. Wisconsin River Meats Mark the Belted Galloway Bull has been added to the list of Wisconsin attractions and sights. If you are like many of us, a random one day or half day road trip is a refreshing break from the work week. He joins other nearby attractions like the upended semi by Mauston’s Kwik Trip, Arkdale’s Foul Ball Humpty Dumpty, and the Adams Flea Market Junk Robot.