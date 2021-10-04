On Friday, October 1st, the Mauston Police Department were dispatched to Mile Bluff Medical Center for reports of a patient in the ER causing a disturbance.

James L. Kemmeter, 33, of Manitowoc arrived at the hospital and provided staff with a different name. This was done verbally as Kemmeter did not have an ID on him.

One of the employees called law enforcement after recognizing “James” from a prior visit and said he was being “slightly belligerent with the Doctor and nurses.”

Officers concluded that the name given to the hospital as Jamison Kay was false as well as the address provided.

Kemmeter’s disturbance was found to not be at a criminal level. However, he has been charged with Retail Theft-Failure to pay for services under $5,000 but up to $10,000 and Retail Theft-Failure to pay for services under $500 but up to $5,000 as well as a Bail Jumping Misdemeanor.

The Mauston Police Department have received the correct billing information for Kemmeter, owing for services on August 9th from Mauston Area Ambulance and Mile Bluff Medical Center