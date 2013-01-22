A vehicle driven by 26 year old Mark Girton was traveling North on Wisconsin Street in the Village of Lyndon Station on February 16th, when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the center line and eventually hit a snowbank of the left side of the road. Upon striking the snowbank Girton’s vehicle overturned and came to rest. Girton told authorities he did not have a valid license and that his license was currently suspended. It was also determined that the vehicle had no insurance.