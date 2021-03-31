At approximately 11:55 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a bond violation/domestic abuse incident in the Town of Quincy.

The investigation revealed the following: A subject identified as Christopher D. Duff, age 47 arrived at the victim’s residence directly violating his bond conditions, indicating he is to have no contact with the victim. Christopher and the victim engaged in an altercation, during which the victim sustained injuries. Duff fled the residence prior to the deputies’ arrival. While deputies were on scene, they observed a vehicle drive by the residence that matched the description of the vehicle Duff fled the residence in. Deputies confirmed the driver of the vehicle was Duff and initiated a high risk traffic stop on Eagle Ave just east of CTH Z.

Duff pulled the vehicle over and was given several commands by deputies to exit the vehicle, which Duff refused to comply with. Duff began yelling at deputies through the driver’s side window. Duff continued to refuse commands given to him by deputies and fled from the traffic stop, heading southbound on CTH Z. Deputies pursued Duff with speeds reaching in excess of 100mph. Deputies pursued Duff until he crossed over the STH 82 bridge into Juneau County. Adams County Deputies terminated the pursuit at this time. Juneau County deputies later located Duff and initiated a pursuit in their jurisdiction.

Christopher D. Duff is wanted on the following charges: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property, Battery (Domestic), Criminal Trespass to Dwelling, Felony Bail Jumping X10, and Knowingly Flee an Officer.