On March 4th at 3:50am the Juneau County Communications Center was advised of an unknown male subject attempting to gain entry into an occupied residence in Kingston Township. Initial investigation shows the subject entered the residence and was shot by the homeowner. The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and no further information is being released at this time. There is no danger to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Cutler Fire Department.