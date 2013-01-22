A motorcycle accident near Ontario took place on September 13th 2020 at approximately 5:15pm. The accident occurred on 24 Valley Rd at the Intersection of Sandhill Rd in the Town of Whitestown. The operator of the motorcycle 59 year old Raymond Matteson, of Viroqua was coming to a stop, approaching the stop sign, when he lost control of the bike. The motorcycle fell on the leg of Matteson pinning his leg. Matteson sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Ontario EMS. Matteson was wearing a full riding helmet.