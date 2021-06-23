The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is now able to release additional information concerning the homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 6th in the Town of Sparta.

The Sheriff’s Office has transferred the suspect in the homicide, 36-year-old Thomas W Aspseter, to the Monroe County Jail. Aspseter will be formally charged today with the death of 87-year-old Bernard Waite.

Aspseter will also be charged with attacking Michael (76) and Margaret Waite (73) of Exeland, WI. Michael remains hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

Aspseter had previously lived in the home with Bernard and Bernard’s wife, who is Aspseter’s grandmother. Aspseter had not been living in the home after being asked to leave.

Bernard, Michael, and Margaret had arrived at the home after being away during the weekend to find Aspseter had returned and broken into the home. Aspseter was again told to leave and a short time later the attack ensued.

Aspseter was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, and three counts of Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon.